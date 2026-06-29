Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,740 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,206.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,036.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,021.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,215.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access to Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Article Title

Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the program that could broaden access to and for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Article Title

Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Article Title

Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Neutral Sentiment: News about Lilly launching its cancer drug Tanstrive in India adds another growth angle, but it appears to be a smaller near-term stock driver than the obesity and EU approval updates. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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