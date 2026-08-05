Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

LLY opened at $1,115.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,044.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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