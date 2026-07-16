Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,458 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $108,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,156.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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