Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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