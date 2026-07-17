Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Raised by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,172.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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