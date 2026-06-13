Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,407 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Korea Investment CORP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $753,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $998.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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