Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,413 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $139,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,802,225.24. The trade was a 54.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,497.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,413.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,422.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

LLY opened at $1,392.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,288.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,125.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $850.51 and a twelve month high of $1,475.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.77. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 86.76%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Investors following LLY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s oncology pipeline includes eight potential medicines and new indications, offering a possible growth avenue beyond its current core products. This is a longer-term opportunity, dependent on clinical and commercial success. Article: Can Oncology Emerge as Eli Lilly’s Next Major Growth Driver?

Lilly’s oncology pipeline includes eight potential medicines and new indications, offering a possible growth avenue beyond its current core products. This is a longer-term opportunity, dependent on clinical and commercial success. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that ETFs sold about $189.9 million of LLY on Nov. 24 may indicate short-term fund-flow pressure, but do not by themselves change the company’s earnings outlook. Article: ETFs Are Net Sellers of Lilly on Nov. 24

Reports that ETFs sold about $189.9 million of LLY on Nov. 24 may indicate short-term fund-flow pressure, but do not by themselves change the company’s earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: The FDA is requiring a warning about the rare but serious eye condition NAION on GLP-1 drug labels. The added safety disclosure could increase patient and prescriber caution, although the reported risk is uncommon. Article: Eli Lilly Adds FDA Vision Warning to GLP-1 Drug Labels

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines. Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves patients in the United States and markets around the world. Lilly's medicines address conditions including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immune disorders and diseases of the brain. Its products include Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide and are approved for different uses, as well as medicines such as Trulicity for diabetes and Verzenio for certain breast cancers.

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