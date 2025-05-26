Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,512 shares of the company's stock worth $61,383,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company's stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $789.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here