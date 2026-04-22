Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,645 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 7.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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