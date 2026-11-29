Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,731 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 32,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of EMCOR Group worth $407,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the construction company's stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,734 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EMCOR Group from $885.00 to $795.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EMCOR Group from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on EMCOR Group from $1,047.00 to $920.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $1,047.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $891.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $634.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.47 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $701.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.94.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.37 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm's revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 34.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 29th that allows the company to buy back $500 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, serving commercial, industrial, institutional and government customers. The company is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and traces its origins to 1994. Its construction work includes the design, installation and modernization of building systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical power, plumbing, fire protection, building controls and security systems. EMCOR also supports specialized projects, including data centers and energy infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report