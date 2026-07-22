EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,406 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of EMCOR Group worth $465,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after buying an additional 453,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $759.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.00 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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