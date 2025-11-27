EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stake Increased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,318 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 910 shares of the construction company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,693 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $97,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $692.83.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME opened at $611.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $658.63 and a 200-day moving average of $590.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

