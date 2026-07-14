Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,874 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 31,657 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.36% of AeroVironment worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James Financial raised shares of AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.20 and a twelve month high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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