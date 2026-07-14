Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $45,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 863.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after buying an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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