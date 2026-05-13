Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 6,453 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,054 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $173.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The firm's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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