Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in AppLovin were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 56,300 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.64, for a total transaction of $20,472,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,860,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,142,401.32. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,233,254 shares of company stock valued at $446,927,149. Insiders own 14.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 0.8%

APP stock opened at $354.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.78. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here