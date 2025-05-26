Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $107.76 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,782 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 36,635 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a "hold" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $103.11 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil's payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here