Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.28 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here