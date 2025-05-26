Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $76.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,867 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $76,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $71.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,349 shares of company stock worth $31,645,324. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

