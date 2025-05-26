Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,168 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $158,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $713.99 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $789.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here