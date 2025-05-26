Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 73,340 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Tesla were worth $172,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

