Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 93,802 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,302 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,802 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in AT&T were worth $29,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here