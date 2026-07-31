Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,489 shares of the company's stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,475,226 shares of the company's stock worth $6,951,172,000 after acquiring an additional 363,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,350,867,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 638,688 shares of the company's stock worth $69,943,000 after acquiring an additional 345,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's payout ratio is 29.79%.

Key PACCAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: PACCAR’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.43 versus the $1.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.55 billion compared with expectations of $7.05 billion. Revenue increased slightly year over year, while margin gains and record parts revenue reinforced the company’s earnings quality. Why PACCAR Is Up After Q2 Margin Gains and Record Parts Revenue

PACCAR’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.43 versus the $1.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.55 billion compared with expectations of $7.05 billion. Revenue increased slightly year over year, while margin gains and record parts revenue reinforced the company’s earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary highlighted stable truck demand, regulatory clarity and continued strategic investments, supporting expectations for relatively resilient margins and a firm outlook. PACCAR Earnings Call Highlights Strong Momentum

Management’s earnings-call commentary highlighted stable truck demand, regulatory clarity and continued strategic investments, supporting expectations for relatively resilient margins and a firm outlook. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its PACCAR price target from $155 to $164 and maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating confidence that earnings strength can support additional appreciation. JPMorgan Raises PACCAR Price Target

JPMorgan raised its PACCAR price target from $155 to $164 and maintained an “overweight” rating, indicating confidence that earnings strength can support additional appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target from $125 to $157, while Citigroup raised its target from $125 to $140. These revisions suggest analysts see improved fundamentals, even though both firms retained neutral-style ratings. Analyst Price Target Revisions

Wells Fargo increased its target from $125 to $157, while Citigroup raised its target from $125 to $140. These revisions suggest analysts see improved fundamentals, even though both firms retained neutral-style ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to assign an average “hold” rating to PACCAR. The cautious consensus, combined with Citigroup’s “neutral” and Wells Fargo’s “equal weight” ratings, indicates that valuation and the already-strong share performance remain areas of investor concern. PACCAR Receives Average Hold Rating

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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