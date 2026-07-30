Empowered Funds LLC Buys 214,292 Shares of onsemi $ON

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 814.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 214,292 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of onsemi worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,597,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $284,495,000 after purchasing an additional 615,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of onsemi by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,100,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $222,066,000 after buying an additional 674,408 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

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Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Why ON Semiconductor May Be the Better AI Infrastructure Stock

Investor commentary continues to identify onsemi as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure and “physical AI” trends, including demand for power-management and sensing chips. This supports the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Vadzo Positions Onsemi AR0521 as a Driver Monitoring System Camera

Vadzo selected onsemi’s AR0521 image sensor for a driver-monitoring system camera designed to capture both driver-facing and road-facing video in commercial fleets. The design win could provide incremental visibility for onsemi’s automotive sensing business, although financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Exploring Analyst Estimates for ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Analysts and investors are focused on onsemi’s upcoming second-quarter 2026 earnings report and operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS. The company previously reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $0.64, while issuing second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.77. Negative Sentiment: onsemi was swept lower with other semiconductor stocks as investors grew more concerned about Chinese competition, elevated AI-related chip valuations and whether hyperscalers’ heavy infrastructure spending can remain sustainable. These concerns are weighing on expectations for future demand, even as recent industry results have been strong. Semiconductor Shares Plummet Amid China Competition and AI Demand Concerns

onsemi Stock Down 6.6%

onsemi stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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