Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 320.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $82,110,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,724,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,868,952.06. This trade represents a 36.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 2.60. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab was awarded a $397 million U.S. Space Force contract to develop, launch and operate Flatellite spacecraft for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s defense and satellite-systems business, provides additional revenue visibility and includes an option for more satellites. Rocket Lab awarded $397 million contract

Rocket Lab was awarded a to develop, launch and operate Flatellite spacecraft for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s defense and satellite-systems business, provides additional revenue visibility and includes an option for more satellites. Positive Sentiment: The contract highlights Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated capabilities across satellite manufacturing, launch services and mission operations. The company plans to use its upcoming Neutron rocket, potentially supporting demand for the vehicle as it develops its medium-lift launch business.

The contract highlights Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated capabilities across satellite manufacturing, launch services and mission operations. The company plans to use its upcoming Neutron rocket, potentially supporting demand for the vehicle as it develops its medium-lift launch business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of Rocket Lab’s August 10 earnings release. Recent results showed first-quarter revenue of approximately $200.3 million , up 63% year over year, while analysts’ reported price targets have a median of $120, well above the recent trading level. Rocket Lab earnings expectations

Investors are also positioning ahead of Rocket Lab’s August 10 earnings release. Recent results showed first-quarter revenue of approximately , up 63% year over year, while analysts’ reported price targets have a median of $120, well above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space stocks also gained as traders awaited SpaceX’s first earnings report as a public company, creating favorable sector momentum for RKLB. Space stocks rise ahead of SpaceX earnings

Broader space stocks also gained as traders awaited SpaceX’s first earnings report as a public company, creating favorable sector momentum for RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s fundamentals remain a risk: the company is unprofitable, and investors continue to debate potential dilution and execution challenges related to the Iridium acquisition and Neutron development. In addition, reported insider activity shows extensive selling with no open-market purchases in the past six months, which may temper enthusiasm.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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