Empowered Funds LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 154.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cencora by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,541 shares of the company's stock worth $349,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $47,267,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,435,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3%

Cencora stock opened at $318.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $315.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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