Empowered Funds LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $695.42 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $638.74 and its 200-day moving average is $711.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potentially solid quarterly results: Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Regeneron To Report Earnings Tomorrow

Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Partnered Arcalyst momentum: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Kiniksa Tops Q2 Estimates on Regeneron-Partnered Arcalyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Regeneron to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Negative Sentiment: Failed melanoma trial and litigation overhang: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions alleging that Regeneron and executives misled investors about the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial, including its protocol changes and clinical differentiation. The trial failure reportedly caused a sharp selloff and an approximately $11 billion loss in market value. The lawsuits themselves may not create an immediate cash liability, but they add reputational, legal and pipeline risk. Investors have until September 14, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Regeneron Investor Alert

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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