Empowered Funds LLC Has $45.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,462 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE HD opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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