Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NEE opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra and Brookfield plan to redevelop the former U.S. Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky, into a privately funded data-center and energy campus valued at more than $100 billion. The project could position NEE to benefit from rapidly rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and hyperscale computing. Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky

NextEra and Brookfield plan to redevelop the former U.S. Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky, into a privately funded data-center and energy campus valued at more than $100 billion. The project could position NEE to benefit from rapidly rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and hyperscale computing. Positive Sentiment: NextEra is expected to build and own dedicated power infrastructure, including approximately 2 gigawatts of natural-gas generation and up to 2.6 gigawatts of battery storage, supporting a planned 1.8-gigawatt data-center campus. Co-located generation could help overcome transmission bottlenecks that are delaying data-center development elsewhere. DOE Site in Western Kentucky Revitalized

NextEra is expected to build and own dedicated power infrastructure, including approximately 2 gigawatts of natural-gas generation and up to 2.6 gigawatts of battery storage, supporting a planned 1.8-gigawatt data-center campus. Co-located generation could help overcome transmission bottlenecks that are delaying data-center development elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: The Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031–2032, making any material earnings contribution distant. The project also involves multiple utility and infrastructure partners, and the announcements provided few confirmed customers or detailed financial commitments. One Sign the AI Power Trade Is Running Out of Juice

The Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031–2032, making any material earnings contribution distant. The project also involves multiple utility and infrastructure partners, and the announcements provided few confirmed customers or detailed financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that the $100 billion figure represents the overall campus investment rather than near-term revenue for NEE. Building the generation, storage and grid facilities will require substantial capital and carries permitting, financing, construction and demand risks.

Investors appear concerned that the $100 billion figure represents the overall campus investment rather than near-term revenue for NEE. Building the generation, storage and grid facilities will require substantial capital and carries permitting, financing, construction and demand risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: NEE exceeded earnings expectations with $1.15 in EPS, but revenue of $7.53 billion fell short of the $8.11 billion consensus estimate. The company’s heavy investment plans and broader strategic commitments may also limit near-term shareholder returns.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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