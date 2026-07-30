Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 31,545 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 519.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Carvana were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,726,838 shares of the company's stock worth $7,481,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,082,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carvana by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,405,959,000 after buying an additional 1,711,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company's stock worth $1,632,763,000 after buying an additional 1,382,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 214,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,047,200. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932,327.02. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 396,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,525,088 over the last 90 days. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.65.

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Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carvana reported $7.38 billion in Q2 revenue, well above the $6.90 billion analyst estimate and 52.4% higher than a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share also exceeded the $0.38 consensus estimate, according to one analyst survey. Carvana Q2 2026 press release

Carvana reported $7.38 billion in Q2 revenue, well above the $6.90 billion analyst estimate and 52.4% higher than a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share also exceeded the $0.38 consensus estimate, according to one analyst survey. Positive Sentiment: Management projected $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion in earnings for full-year 2026, implying $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in adjusted earnings during the second half. The company also called Q2 its 10th consecutive quarter of industry-leading growth and profitability. Carvana forecasts up to $3 billion in earnings

Management projected $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion in earnings for full-year 2026, implying $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in adjusted earnings during the second half. The company also called Q2 its 10th consecutive quarter of industry-leading growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Carvana’s same-day delivery expansion in the Fort Myers area supports customer convenience and could help vehicle sales and acquisition activity over time. Carvana expands same-day delivery to Fort Myers

Carvana’s same-day delivery expansion in the Fort Myers area supports customer convenience and could help vehicle sales and acquisition activity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Reports differed on the precise earnings comparison: Zacks said EPS matched its consensus estimate, while other coverage cited a broader analyst shortfall. This suggests the market reaction reflects elevated expectations rather than weak headline results. Carvana matches Q2 earnings estimates

Reports differed on the precise earnings comparison: Zacks said EPS matched its consensus estimate, while other coverage cited a broader analyst shortfall. This suggests the market reaction reflects elevated expectations rather than weak headline results. Negative Sentiment: Despite record revenue and profits, investor reaction was negative because results reportedly missed some Wall Street expectations. Q2 EPS also declined from $1.51 a year earlier to $0.42, increasing concerns about the sustainability of earnings growth. Carvana auto sales jump while shares slump

Carvana Stock Up 0.3%

CVNA stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 3.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%.The business's revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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