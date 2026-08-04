Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQVIA by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 640,698 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $109,265,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 233,974 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,851,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 27.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $136,827.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $732,932.69. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $233.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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