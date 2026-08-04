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Empowered Funds LLC Sells 30,972 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Roku logo with Communication Services background
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Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,972 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Roku were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Roku by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 0.6%

ROKU stock opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 2.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 price objective on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $2,926,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,640. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 203,643 shares of company stock worth $26,492,192 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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