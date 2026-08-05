Empowered Funds LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Nutex Health Inc. $NUTX

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.47% of Nutex Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nutex Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.33.

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Nutex Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Nutex Health Profile

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

See Also

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