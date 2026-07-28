Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $29.19 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 284,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:COF opened at $206.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $195.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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