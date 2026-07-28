Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 40,779 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $52,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,364,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,802,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,516 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,697 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $69,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 868,003 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,976 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 183,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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