Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 319,435 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.87% of Enbridge worth $800,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

