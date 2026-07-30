Encore Global Management LP Invests $1.39 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 252,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,064,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,067,329,000 after buying an additional 2,277,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here