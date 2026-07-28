Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 109,705 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $74,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Key Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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