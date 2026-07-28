Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 144,257 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,161 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 144,257 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $91,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $443,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock worth $440,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE:LNG opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.80. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cheniere Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines