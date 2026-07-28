Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 144,257 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,161 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 144,257 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $91,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $443,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock worth $440,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE:LNG opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.80. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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