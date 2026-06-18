Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 2,585.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Sandisk worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sandisk by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandisk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk
In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk
Sandisk Trading Down 1.6%
Sandisk stock opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.01.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.
Sandisk News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentators say Sandisk is benefiting from accelerating AI memory demand, especially at the edge, where more AI-enabled devices need local storage. One recent upgrade argues this could support long-term growth and higher valuation. Sandisk: I Was Wrong, Edge AI Changes Everything (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Another analysis says AI inference workloads could boost NAND demand through enterprise SSDs, supply agreements, and better margins, reinforcing the bull case for Sandisk’s storage cycle. Can AI Inference Workloads Accelerate NAND Demand for Sandisk?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing top 2026 S&P 500 performers continues to spotlight Sandisk as a major AI-memory winner, which can keep investor attention high but does not add new company-specific fundamentals. AI Memory Demand Has Turned These 5 S&P 500 Stocks Into Market Leaders
- Negative Sentiment: Carter Worth of Worth Charting warned that the memory-chip trade has gone “too far, too fast” and singled out Sandisk as the “most overbought stock ever,” encouraging traders to trim or hedge positions. Take Profits Now. Famous Chart Technician Says SanDisk is The “Most Overbought Stock Ever”
- Negative Sentiment: Additional articles note Sandisk slipping back after hitting a record high, reinforcing fears of a near-term pullback as investors lock in gains. SanDisk Is ‘the Most Overbought Stock in History,’ Says Polymarket
Sandisk Company Profile
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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Further Reading
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