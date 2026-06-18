Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 279,834 Shares of Constellium SE $CSTM

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 279,834 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.76% of Constellium worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 578.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Constellium by 53.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellium from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Constellium SE has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $36.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellium news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ormerod sold 8,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,803.73. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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