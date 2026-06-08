Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 277,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Entegris worth $111,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after buying an additional 443,518 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $689,560,000 after acquiring an additional 412,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,841,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $470,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,765,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $348,115,000 after purchasing an additional 709,121 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $125.41 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

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Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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