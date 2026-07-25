Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up about 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of Entegris worth $61,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 494,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $158,669,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $129.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here