Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695,633 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 298,922 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Entergy worth $618,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after acquiring an additional 318,221 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,005,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $213,253,000 after acquiring an additional 310,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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