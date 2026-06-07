Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,265 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.58.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.87 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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