Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. United Community Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here