Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247,845 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $7,934,000.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,349,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,762,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,675,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,837,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here