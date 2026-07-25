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Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 961,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $382,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $365,822,000 after purchasing an additional 175,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $271.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.22 and a 200-day moving average of $316.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.21 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $452.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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