Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in onsemi $ON

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,618 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in onsemi by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in onsemi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $116.79 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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