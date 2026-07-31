Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stake in onsemi $ON

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP cut its onsemi stake by 89.3% in the first quarter, selling 56,827 shares and retaining 6,791 shares valued at approximately $420,000.
  • onsemi reported quarterly EPS of $0.64, beating estimates by $0.03, while revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $1.51 billion. Management guided to second-quarter EPS of $0.65–$0.77.
  • Analysts remain broadly neutral, with an average “Hold” rating and a $102.24 price target; potential recovery in AI, automotive and industrial demand is offset by electric-vehicle concerns, elevated valuation and insider selling.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,827 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in onsemi were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: onsemi benefited from a broad semiconductor recovery after strong results from Microsoft helped revive confidence in AI infrastructure spending. Investors are also looking ahead to the company’s August 3 earnings release. onsemi gains as chip stocks rebound and investors look ahead to Q2 results
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent company commentary indicated that onsemi may have moved beyond the cyclical trough, with AI data-center revenue more than doubling year over year in Q1. Its Q2 outlook calls for EPS of $0.65 to $0.77, supporting hopes for continued recovery. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold onsemi Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts cited improving automotive and industrial demand, AI power growth and gains from onsemi’s Fab Right manufacturing strategy as potential Q2 catalysts. The median analyst price target is $115, well above the current level. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold onsemi Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Third-party camera makers launched products using onsemi image sensors, including Vadzo Imaging’s Innova-544CRE camera with the AR0544 HDR sensor. The announcements reinforce product adoption but do not indicate a material near-term revenue contribution. Vadzo Imaging launches Innova-544CRE camera
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about weak electric-vehicle demand, elevated valuation and heavy insider selling. onsemi insiders have reported 12 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by the CFO and CEO. onsemi market analysis and insider activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in onsemi Right Now?

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines