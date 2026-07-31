Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stake in onsemi $ON

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,827 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in onsemi were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Trading Up 6.2%

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.24.

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onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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